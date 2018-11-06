Dunbar 19-26 SLM Blues

The St Leonards-Madras (SLM) Blues U18s travelled south to Dunbar on Saturday for their first Grandis Conference fixture after the half term break.

The boys came up against a much-improved home team in blustery conditions.

It was a tough encounter with both sides giving it their all throughout the match.

Both teams were rock solid in their defence, and in the set piece the honours were shared.

SLM, however, broke the deadlock with some great running rugby, support lines, and offloading to take a lead into half time 21-14.

The local players had been fluent in attack and strong at the back as they managed to get their noses in front at the break.

Dunbar, now playing with the strong wind, came out with all guns blazing, eventually crossing the line for an unconverted try with 15 minutes on the clock, reducing SLM’s lead to two points.

The Blues boys remained strong until the end, and after standing wave after wave of attack on their own try line, Angus Kennovin ripped the ball from a Dunbar player on the SLM try line.

Thereafter, SLM kept possession for nearly two minutes, and through 18 phases of play made their way down the pitch for an unbelievable try in the corner, securing a 26-19 win.

Tries were scored by Harry Dunstan (brace), Alexander Samuel and Maurice Batiuluna, who was also chosen as man of the match.