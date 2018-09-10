Dunfermline 29-28 Glenrothes: Kennedy’s four-try haul not enough

Having suffered defeat at Dunfermline in the Caley Shield two weeks ago, Glenrothes travelled to McKane Park on Saturday seeking revenge in the league fixture.

Dunfermline opened the scoring through Adam Fraser’s penalty, after the Glens centres were penalised for being offside from a lineout 22m from the line.

Glenrothes struck back quickly through Callum Kennedy who danced through three or four tackles and cut infield to score under the posts. Kain Duguid converted.

Fraser added a second penalty to make it 6-7 but Glens replied almost immediately. Shaun Gray was stopped on the goal line, but the ball was freed and passed to Cammy Goodall near the right wing; he was halted but stayed on his feet, and the ball was slipped to Kennedy to score his second try. Duguid’s conversion attempt limped over the bar. There was time for Dunfermline to score another penalty making it 14-9 to the Glens at the interval.

Early in the second half, Kennedy completed his hat trick, intercepting a slack pass from a home forward and sprinting 75m to touch down. Duguid’s conversion was again a little scruffy but snuck between the uprights.

Glenrothes continued to be heavily penalised by Johnson with Crookston being shown yellow for making a remark. With the Glens a man down, Dunfermline ramped up the pressure which finally paid off as the ball was slipped quickly to left winger Ryan Vidler who scored the five-pointer. Fraser converted. Dunfermline continued to take advantage of their numerical superiority and, in his only run of note, Satala broke through the defence from 30m out with Fraser adding another conversion.

Shortly after this, the Fijian was shown a yellow card for taking Gray out while the full back was in the air. Fraser was to go on to add another six points to his personal tally before the game ended with another penalty awarded for a high tackle and a drop goal to win the game.

Between these goals, Kennedy added a fourth try, finishing off a passing move along the back line with Duguid looping to create the extra man. Duguid converted but the Glens were unable to add to their tally going down 29-28 following Fraser’s late drop goal.

The Glens second string enjoyed a more profitable time at Carleton Park when they beat Bannockburn St Modans 22-20 in a closely fought encounter. Next week the 2nds are away at Montrose while the 1st XV have a free weekend.