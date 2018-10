Day three of the Alfred Dunhill Championship ended the way it has over the past two years - with Tyrrell Hatton poised for victory.

The Englishman’s record over the past couple of years over Fife and Angus is frankly obscene, and again he placed himself in perfect position to lift the trophy come Sunday afternoon.

Linlithgow’s Stephen Gallacher is amongst the chansing pack, but sadly Fife’s Connor Syme missed the cut.