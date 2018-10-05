Dunhill day two round-up

Home hope Connor Syme failed to ignite his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship campaign at Kingsbarns.

Starting from the course’s tenth tee on Friday morning, the 23-year-old looked set to make a charge up the leaderboard when birdies on 12, 14 and 16 made up for an earlier bogey and saw him reach -2.

But a nightmare triple bogey on 18 started a decline down the leaderboard which was hastened by bogeys on one, two and three.

Something positive needed to happen and thankfully it did on four with a birdie.

But just when it looked things were turning Connor’s way again, another bogey followed on 5.

There was another bogey to come, but another two birdies with it, leaving Connor +3 for the tournament with a couple of days to play.

With the cut mark expected to be around +1 or level par, it’s all to play for going into tomorrow at Carnoustie.

The Drumoig pro prepared for the event at the Angus course, so hopes are high for a quick start and a charge up the leaderboard.