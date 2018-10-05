Dunhill day two round-up

The Dunhill is well underway.
Home hope Connor Syme failed to ignite his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship campaign at Kingsbarns.

Starting from the course’s tenth tee on Friday morning, the 23-year-old looked set to make a charge up the leaderboard when birdies on 12, 14 and 16 made up for an earlier bogey and saw him reach -2.

But a nightmare triple bogey on 18 started a decline down the leaderboard which was hastened by bogeys on one, two and three.

Something positive needed to happen and thankfully it did on four with a birdie.

But just when it looked things were turning Connor’s way again, another bogey followed on 5.

There was another bogey to come, but another two birdies with it, leaving Connor +3 for the tournament with a couple of days to play.

With the cut mark expected to be around +1 or level par, it’s all to play for going into tomorrow at Carnoustie.

The Drumoig pro prepared for the event at the Angus course, so hopes are high for a quick start and a charge up the leaderboard.