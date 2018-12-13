Early Cupar risers smash personal best times

It was an early start for a small team of Cupar and District swimmers at the start of December when they set off for the Bathgate 50m Sprints Gala - but well worth it.

Helen Black (13/14 year girls) achieved a clean sweep of personal bests in butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle, with her sister Anna (8 to 10 year girls) also setting her fastest ever times in backstroke and breaststroke.

The good times just kept on coming for the club.

Oliver Goad had a very busy meet making the boys 15+ years finals in butterfly, backstroke and freestyle, coming 4th, 3rd and 2nd respectively.

Liam Black, no relation to Helen and Anna, swam an excellent backstroke heat which got him into the 11/12 boys final, where he secured sixth place.

Ella McGeorge (11/12 girls) swam her fastest ever times in butterfly and freestyle, and also broke her breaststroke personal best twice to come second in the final.

The club is always on the look out for new swimmers, and if you are interested, please contact swimmingcdsc@gmail.com