East Fife Sports Council awards 2019 - in pictures The local sporting community celebrated its best at the Cupar Corn Exchange All awards pictures taken by Rick Booth. 1. Youth 16-20 award Winner was Lyle Robertson (cricket). Other nominees were Sam Fernando (athletics) and Jamie Penny (cycling).