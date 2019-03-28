Richard Brickley MBE

East Fife Sports Council awards 2019 - in pictures

The local sporting community celebrated its best at the Cupar Corn Exchange

All awards pictures taken by Rick Booth.

Winner was Lyle Robertson (cricket). Other nominees were Sam Fernando (athletics) and Jamie Penny (cycling).

1. Youth 16-20 award

Winner was Lyle Robertson (cricket). Other nominees were Sam Fernando (athletics) and Jamie Penny (cycling).
Winner - Lesley Doig (bowling). Other nominees were Michael Simpson (bowling), Graeme Watson (cricket), Stuart Campbell (cricket).

2. Senior (21-49) Award

Winner - Lesley Doig (bowling). Other nominees were Michael Simpson (bowling), Graeme Watson (cricket), Stuart Campbell (cricket).
Winner was Tony Martin (trail running). Other nominees (Innes Bracegirdle (athletics) and Nanette Heaney (athletics).

3. Masters (over 50) Award

Winner was Tony Martin (trail running). Other nominees (Innes Bracegirdle (athletics) and Nanette Heaney (athletics).
Winner was Keir Davidson (trampolining). Other nominees were Sam Fernando (athletics) and Anna Hedley (athletics).

4. Achiever of the Year Award

Winner was Keir Davidson (trampolining). Other nominees were Sam Fernando (athletics) and Anna Hedley (athletics).
