East Fife triathletes reflect on a great 2017

The triathletes of East Fife Triathlon Club celebrated a successful 2017 alongside their friends at Fife AC with a shared party night and annual awards ceremony at Cupar Community Sports Hub.

Club members have had an excellent year of training and competition, and the awards ceremony was an opportunity to celebrate some of the stand-out individual performances by club members.

Gwen Tivendale was awarded the Most Improved award after completing her first half-ironman event at the inaugural Edinburgh 70.3 Ironman event last June.

Adrian Wood collected the Participation award after once again appearing week-in, week-out in club colours at a variety events the length and breadth of the country. The Performance award was presented to Jane Askey who regularly topped the podium in her age-group category and collected a number of national age-group titles in the process.

The awards ceremony was a fitting end to the season but the club and its members have already had a busy start to 2018.

As early as New Years Day, club members Neil and Suzanne Dolan were in action at the annual NYD triathlon in Edinburgh, and the following weekend saw Neil, Suzanne, Adrian Wood, Alasdair Hood and Jane Askey in action at the Monikie Winter Duathlon series.

The club will once again host its annual Novice and Sprint triathlons, and Tristars Aquathlon events in Cupar on April 8.

Always popular events on the triathlon calendar, the novice event is perfect for anyone new to the sport who fancies taking part in a friendly and welcoming event, and the sprint triathlon will once again incorporate the Scottish Students Sprint Championships and will attract a competitive field.

More details about the events on offer and a link for entries can be found at https://www.entrycentral.com/EFT2018.

At present the club is offering extensive swim, bike and run training opportunities so if you are interested email eftchair@gmail.com