EIHL: Flyers savour big win in Sheffield

Fife Flyers delivered another stunning road performance to chalk up a big win in Sheffield tonight.

They came from behind to defeat Steelers 3-1, and cap a fine weekend which also saw them tie 3-3 with Belfast Giants in Saturday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final first leg tie in Kirkcaldy.

That confidence on the road could now hold the key to their January 9 trip to Belfast for the second leg and a possible first ever semi-final appearance in the competition.

Flyers have certainly made teams, and fans, sit up and take notice of their performances and strong work ethic, with huge comeback wins in Cardiff and Nottingham, and now Sheffield all under their belt.

Steelers went into the game on the back of a poor 4-1 loss to Cardiff, but got the go-ahead goal after 11 minutes when Zac Fitzgerald set up Matthieu Roy.

Fife turned things round as the second period drew to a close, netting two powerplay goals to take a 2-1 lead into the final session – Shayne Stockton and Chase Schaber were the players on target as the specialist team, delivered on a five on three PP and a five on four to turn this game upside down.

The third period saw Fife hold on to their lead, forcing Steelers to pull their netminder.

The gamble backfired as Charlie Mosey sealed the win by hitting the empty net with 52 seconds left on the clock.

The result put Flyers into seventh place in the leaguem, and with games sin hand to make significant movement as the championship turns into 2018.

They are just one point behind fifth placed Sheffield with six games in hand,

Flyers take on Dundee Stars away on Friday night, and are in Guildford on Saturday, returning to Fife Ice Arena for a Boxing Day game against Edinburgh Capitals.