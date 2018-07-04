Elaine back in the winner’s circle once again

Elaine Moffat from St Regulus Ladies Golf Club won the Scottish Senior Women’s Open Championship at Prestwick St Nicholas Golf Club.

A previous Scottish Women’s Champion 20 year’s prior, Elaine put on a solid performance throughout the competition, placing fifth after the first two rounds.

Qualifying into the Championship Match Play rounds, Elaine won her way through to the competition’s grand final match, beating Aberdeen Ladies Golf Club Sheena Wood by 2 up,

“It’s absolutely fantastic to walk away today a winner”, she said.