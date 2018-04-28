Elmwood golf students return to alma mater

Elmwood Golf Course at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) in Cupar hosted its second alumni golf day which brought together more than 70 current and former students.

The event took the form of a shotgun start, and welcomed some of the first Elmwood pro golf students who graduated from the college back in 2008.

Competitors on the day included a ladies team, which was made up of current HNc professional golf student Michaela Patzeltova from Slovakia and former students Rachael McQueen, Katie Reid and Ashley Alston.

After graduating from SRUC in 2011, Rachael was accepted for a golf scholarship in the United States, which was arranged by professional golf lecturer, Fraser Hutchison.

Rachael then went professional and continued to teach and play in the States before recently returning to Scotland.

She said: “We haven’t played golf together as a group since studying at Elmwood, so this has been great. Life is good. I’m a professional golfer, I tried to get my European tour card but right now I basically do social media, hosting, presenting and I have a column in a golf magazine.”

Ashley Alston went down the golf retail and teaching route, but after running to the aid of a golfer who was suffering a heart attack, Ashley injured her Achilles. She said: “That put a stopper on the coaching. I now do accounts.” Current SRUC student Michaela added: “When I finish my Pro Golf studies at SRUC, I’m planning to go to Dundee University or UHI to do my PGA certificate there.”

After furthering her studies at the University of Abertay, Dundee, Katie has gone into business with partner Chris, whom she met at SRUC. Katie said: “We hope to launch the golf related business shortly so I’m going to be busy. Watch this space.”

Fraser Hutchison said: “It’s great to see so many of our golf graduates return and support this event. SRUC’s Elmwood Campus punches well above its weight not only in terms of the golf facilities for students, but also the careers in golf which Alumni have moved on to.

John Deere at Double A sponsored the main trophy which went to Cameron Marr Greg Walker, Nathan Free and Duncan Samson.