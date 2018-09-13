Ex-international join the ranks at Saints Rugby

Saints Rugby have added former Western Samoan international Quintan Sanft to the coaching setup at University Park.

Sanft, also head coach at Kirkcaldy, has taken up the role of backs coach.

Born in Apia, the capital of Samoa, Sanft moved to New Zealand when he was a teenager where honours soon came his way with appearances for the New Zealand schools, under-19 and under-21 sides, culminating in a contract with the New Zealand RFU.

In the summer off-season away from the New Zealand 7s circuit, Sanft moved to Scotland to play for Kirkcaldy in the national leagues. After a spell with Biggar Rugby Cub, he moved back to Fife in 2005 to take on the role of player coach.

Representing Western Samoa in the early 2000s, his last game against Scotland at BT Murrayfield, Sanft made a return to international rugby on the sevens circuit in 2004, and again in 2009 at IRB International Sevens events.

Whilst still retaining his role as head coach of Kirkcaldy in BT National League Division 2, after over a decade coaching at Scottish Club level he is now eager to explore rugby in a different arena.

“I’m really looking forward to working with this young and energetic squad and being involved in the university setup,” he said.

“It is a great opportunity to be involved in a player’s development and growth and I’m looking forward to passing on my knowledge and experience.”