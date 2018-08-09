Ex-NHL star set to light up hockey night in Fife

Fife Flyers have unveiled their biggest signing of the summer – former NHL draft Brett Bulmer.

The 26-year-old was a 2010 NHL second round pick by Minnesota Wild, for the 2018/19 season.

Head coach Todd Dutiaume hailed him as “an exciting addition to our line up.”

Bulmer played 17 games in the world’s greatest league, icing with Minnesota Wild across three seasons.

He also has over 200 AHL games under his belt, and spent last season wirth ECHL outfit Florida Everblades where he was part of the regular season championship side and a Kelly Cup runner-up.

His stats for the campaign with 29 goals, 26 assists and 182 PIMs.

At six-four tall he will bring size and strength to the team as well as stand-out hockey CV.

And he will have had an insight into Fife having iced with Evan Bloodoff Bulmer as part of the Kelowna Rockets WHL team.

His signing certainly lights a spark under the pre-season build-up.

And his arrival should be followed by more announcements in the coming days.

Dutiaume is anticipating much from his marquee signing.

He said: “Brett is an exciting addition to our line up. He adds size and much needed grit to our right side along with offensive capability that will flourish in our league.

“He brings to us a wealth of experience and we are excited to see how this group perform together in a few short weeks.”

Flyers’ fans have seen a number of players with NHL connections ice for the team over the decades – Doug Smail, Mark Morrison, Steve Gatzos, Ron Plumb and Laurie Boschman to name but a few – and they’ll be keen to see the guy arrive in town in the coming days

Bulmer said: “I can’t wait to get to Fife and help my team succeed – I’m super excited about the group we have and the opportunity.”