Excellent spell on the ice for in-form Forret Curling Club

Forret Curling Club travelled to Kelso for the annual Rink Cup outing.

Competition between four rinks took the shots up format and at the end of play the team of Margaret Belcher, Philip Mould, Pat Hughes and Bill Rollo were declared comfortable winners.

In the Province League Forret earned a narrow win in the Cupar fixture.

Steady play from Andrew Robertson, Renwick Cowan, Craig Lindsay and Ken Duncan was matched by the Cupar rink and the game went into the final end four shots each. A measure was required to separate the final stones in Forret’s favour.

Pictured are the winning team at the Rink Cup outing to Kelso.