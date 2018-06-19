Falkland are washed out as rain stops play

The weather was the winner at the weekend as Falkland Cricket Club failed to complete either of their fixtures.

The club started games in Stoneywood on Saturday and Dumfries on Sunday but had to leave the field early each time after the Heaven’s opened.

Against Stoneywood Dyce, the top two in the North Eastern Premier League of the Strathmore Union met.

Falkland, though, were probably heading for defeat until the elements intervened.

It was probably the correct decision on the part of the umpires after rain came on at the end of the Falkland innings, but possibly the decision might have been made a little earlier.

Falkland, who were put in to bat, struggled against a very good and young Stoneywood attack for which King and Lindsay both took three wickets, and only Harsha Cooray impressed for Falkland with several fine drives for four in his total of 45.

A combination of good bowling and some injudicious strokes on the part of the Falkland batsmen reduced the Falkland total to 151 with the help of 22 wides.

Stoneywood’s reply was positive with young Stuart Lister looking like a prospect for the future until the drizzle got a little worse.

It was the same story a day later as the side travelled to meet St Michael’s in the Cricket Scotland Cup.

St Michael’s batted on a benign pitch and raced to 111 before they lost their first wicket against a Falkland side short of some bowlers.

There was some fine hitting by the Dumfries batsmen notably Chris Brockwell and Juan Martins, and 270 was a good total even though drizzle came on in the last half hour of their innings before the game was called.

The club travels to Wolviston (Stockton on Tees) in Round 5 of the Village Cup this Sunday

Falkland Cricket Club will again be running two summer camps during the schools holidays.

These camps are open to boys and girls aged 8 to 16.

The camps will be led by overseas players Harsha Cooray and Darren Pearce along with Active Schools coach Robbie Nellies all of whom are UKCC Level 2 coaches.

Both camps are over four days from July 2-5 and August 6-9. For details contact Robbie Nellies 07768 711628.