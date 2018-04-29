Falkland Bowling Club appeals for new members

Like many bowling clubs in Fife, Falkland Bowling Club really needs to increase its membership and is therefore encouraging more people to try the sport.

The Falkland club is set in an extremely picturesque area and, in fact, in times past it was the curling pond.

Clubhouse and Members of Falkland Bowling Club on Opening Day on Sunday 22 April.

It has open nights for adults on Tuesdays from 6pm, when members are on hand to assist and encourage participants to enjoy their time on the bowling green.

At the same time a coaching fun time session, for children aged six and above, also takes place. Youngsters get the chance to learn through fun and games, using BowlsParc equipment and New Age Bowls – and finishing with juice and crisps, all for just £1.

This means that families can come and have a go, meet new people, have fun, learn a new skill and take part in a sport which was our most successful at the Commonwealth Games. Who knows, could have a new gold medal winner like ‘Tattie’ Marshall in our midst? For further information about the club and its activities, call 01337 858522 or email anneatlomond@hotmail.co.uk.

Pictured are some of the welcoming members of Falkland Bowling Club, and Lady Champion Caroline Sharp sending the first jack at the opening day. Her father, Charlie Small, the club’s oldest member, is at her side.