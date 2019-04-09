Falkland Cricket Club makes its regular donation to MND support

Falkland Cricket Club president Robbie Nellies, along with member Greg Chambers, were delighted to hand over a cheque totalling just over £800 to Craig Stockton, Chief Executive, MND Scotland.

The cash was raised at a recent raffle and brings the total raised by the club for MND Scotland to over £2000 in the last two years.

Greg completed a marathon 24 hour ‘batathon’ at Cluny Activities where he batted against a bowling machine. A fantastic effort which saw him not only raise £410 for the charity but also helped assist with the cost of his trip to Australia where he took part in a 10 week intensive training programme at the Darren Lehman Academy. The club sadly lost one of it’s most popular members Rory Manson to Motor Neurone Disease in 2016 and continues to raise funds in his memory in the hope that one day a cure can be found.