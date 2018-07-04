Falkland enjoy a hat-trick of wins during a stunning week

Falkland continued their unbeaten run with a competent win at Countesswells, Aberdeen, the home of Gordonians CC on Saturday.

In the hot and dry conditions, it was hardly surprising that Gordonians won the toss and chose to bat first, but they were slightly disappointed with their total of 192 which they felt could have been more, especially after their good start when they were 57 for 0 after 10 overs.

But their middle order did not do so well, and Calum Watson took 3 for 32.

Falkland’s fielding was good, but once again some wayward bowling resulted in the loss of 22 wides.

In reply, Falkland lost Pearce and Meikle early, but Connor Langlands earned his spurs at this level with a good 34, and along with Harsha Cooray, he took the score to 100 before he fell.

But Cooray stayed in, surviving a confident run out appeal, and thereafter useful contributions from Lyle Robertson and Cameron Nellies saw Falkland home with 8 Overs to spare. It was an encouraging performance in the Aberdeen heat, and it was nice to see useful contributions from so many of Falkland’s younger players.

Scoreline: Gordonians 192 for 9 (A Pol 42, H Saraswat 39, S Devadas 26, C Watson 3 for 32) Falkland 193 for 6 (H Cooray 63, C Langlands 34, A Arora 4 for 39).

Once again the sun shone on Falkland in more senses than one as they continued their winning ways with a fine win over Dumfries team St Michael’s in the Cricket Scotland Cup on Sunday. It was a strange game dominated by two great performances of batting by Harsha Cooray of Falkland and by James Niemand of Dumfries. Yet Falkland got off to a dreadful start being 7 for 3 but whenever Cooray come in, the bowling and the fielding of the Dumfries disintegrated badly and never really recovered. The funny thing about Cooray’s batting was that he didn’t score a single 6 in his 153, and yet Falkland reached the mammoth total of 281, Harsha being helped by 39 from Darren Pearce and 41 not out from Lyle Robertson.

To have any chance the Dumfries team had to go for it from the outset, and indeed they did, reaching 70 after 8 overs, but once Niemand and Lumb were out, the rest of the innings subsided. To be fair to St Michael’s, they had a fairly weak team with several second XI players, but it was another good victory for Falkland, who were themselves without Ben Strachan.

Scoreline: Falkland 281/9 (H Cooray 153, L Robertson 41 not out, T Holmes 3 for 33) St Michael’s 193 all out (J Niemand 92, C Lumb 41, S Meikle 3 for 42).

Falkland had a comfortable win in the quarter final of the Three Counties Cup at Falkland on Tuesday night.

Scoreline: Falkland 207/3 (H Cooray 104 not out, A Ferguson 41, S Meikle 39) Perth Doocot 149/5 (F Ali 48 not out).