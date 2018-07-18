Falkland get set for their biggest game ever

Record crowds are expected at Falkland’s Scroggie Park on Sunday when the cricket side competes in the quarter finals of the Village Cup.

The side will take on Folkton and Flixton CC of Yorkshire in the quarter final of the prestigious competition.

Such is the significance of the competition, which was won by Freuchie in the mid-80s, the final is played at Lord’s and is run by The Cricketer magazine.

Falkland president Robbie Nellies said it was now all systems go at the club ahead of the big match.

He said: “‘It’s been an exciting journey so far and the boys are really focused on doing well again on Sunday.

“We have some excellent momentum going into the tie and hope to create some more history in front of what will be one of the largest crowds seen at Scroggie for many a year.”

It will be a 40 over game and with favourable weather forecast, a huge crowd is expected.

There will be a bar, a barbecue, teas and an ice cream stall. This is the furthest Falkland have progressed in this competition, and it is to be hoped the village will turn out to support the home team who have already defeated Meigle, Freuchie, Wolviston and East Ardsley. The game starts at 1pm.