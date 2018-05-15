Falkland make it three on the bounce

In glorious weather after some heavy overnight rain, Falkland recorded their third win in a row in a tight and always entertaining game against Mannofield.

Captain Stuart Campbell won the toss and decided to bat.

Falkland got off to a reasonable start, but after a couple of wickets went down and an unfortunate run out, it was up to professional Harsha Cooray to score the runs for Falkland which he did with some fine strokes, accelerating at the end with three mighty sixes.

In reply, Mannofield fought well, putting on 84 for the first wicket.

For a while, it looked as if Mannofield might pull off a surprise victory for they were ahead of the clock and Grant Jamieson was going well.

But when he was bowled by Ben Strachan for 75, the game swung decisively in Falkland’s favour, and Mannofield fell 27 runs short.

It was a fine game of cricket.

Falkland now travel to Arbroath next week, still undefeated in the Strathmore and Perthshire Union.

Scoreline: Falkland 210 for 6 (H Cooray 122) Mannofield 183 all out (G Jamieson 75, B Strachan 4 for 23, H Cooray 3 for 21).