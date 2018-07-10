Falkland march on after convincing Village Cup win

On a lovely sunny Sunday afternoon, both the weather and Falkland Cricket Club gave a very warm Scottish welcome to their visitors, East Ardsley from the Bradford Cricket League, Yorkshire in the Village Cup.

Falkland’s captain Stuart Campbell won the toss and chose to bat first.

The home side scored 215 for 6 wickets in their 40 overs with Graeme Watson scoring a patient and well constructed 74 not out.

East Ardsley’s reply never really got going and only Scott Mullins troubled the Falkland bowlers with 48 before falling to a ball from Lyle Robertson caught by Alan Hamilton.

The visitors innings lasted for just 32 overs and reached a total of 140 all out. Lyle Robertson returned bowling figures of 3 for 25 and Ben Strachan 2 for 11.

The large crowd enjoyed the lovely sunshine, the brilliant occasion and a Falkland win by 75 runs.

Falkland first XI under the captaincy of Geordie Gallagher played Meigle CC in the SPCU NE Championship at Scroggie Park on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors won the toss and decided to bat first. The batsmen gave Meigle a good start and Harvey went on to score 52 before being stumped by Cameron Nellies off the bowling of Craig Hepburn when the score was 173 for 5 wickets.

Meigle went on to score 233 all out in 44.3 overs. Calum Watson and Craig Hepburn returned the best bowling figures for Falkland with 3 for 40 and 3 for 45 respectively.

The Falkland Innings got off to a bad start, being 19 for 2 at one stage.

However, Harsha Cooray settled the side and ably assisted by Kris Glen (139 run partnership) steered Falkland to a five wicket win.

Cooray finishing on 126 not out from 114 balls and Kris Glen reached 44 before being caught by Drummond off the bowling of Ahmed.