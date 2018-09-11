Falkland round off terrific season in style

Falkland won the Cricket Scotland Challenge Cup by beating Leith FAB by 94 runs. Captain Stuart Campbell scored 73 and Graeme Watson who scored 49 before Ben Strachan came in and batted Leith out of the game with a quick-fire 80 in 36 balls. Leithchased 245 but good bowling from Lyle Robertson and Steven Meikle pegged them back before Ben Strachan mopped up the tail.

Saturday’s success was all the more significant because they did it without professional Harsha Cooray and Overseas Amateur Darren Pearce both of whom have now gone home.