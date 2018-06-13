Falkland take Freuchie apart to advance in cup

Falkland managed to see off old rivals Freuchue to advance to the next round of the famous Village Cup.

The two were competing the Scottish final of the tournament, with Falkland winning by an emphatic margin of 81 runs.

The weather was good at Freuchie, the crowd was excellent and the game was hard fought and interesting.

Freuchie won the toss and rather surprisingly put Falkland in to bat.

Falkland reached 215 for 4, thanks mainly to a fine 104 not out from Graeme Watson in which he was given good support by Grant Doig (41) and Ben Strachan (23).

Freuchie had a few bright moments, but could not cope with the nagging accuracy of Ryan Hepburn’s 5 for 19 and his brother Craig’s 3 for 25 and subsided to 134 all out.

The feature of the game was the brilliant one handed catch of Craig Hepburn near the end to dismiss Graham Christie off the bowling of his brother Ryan.

Falkland now represent Scotland in the next round against opposition from the north of England.

The day before for Falkland it was another Saturday and another win.

Stuart Campbell, Falkland’s Captain won the toss and chose to bat first.

After a faltering start (56 for 3) Harsha Cooray arrived at the crease and after the loss of Strachan and Doig he was joined by Adam Ferguson. These two players put together a partnership of 107 runs, pushing Falkland’s score to 250 from their 45 overs. Cooray reaching a magnificent 122 not out from 110 balls and Ferguson 46 not out from 46 balls.

Dundee High School’s innings didn’t start well and were 2 for 6 runs until Ejaz and Evans put on 48 before Evans was caught by Steven Meikle off Darren Pearce’s bowling.

Ejaz reached 51 before falling LBW to Harsha Cooray.

The visitors held on to gain batting points but the home side’s 250 was always well out of reach. The visitors finished on 191 for 8 from their 45 overs.

Next Saturday sees Falkland travel north for the top of the league clash with unbeaten rivals Stoneywood Dyce.