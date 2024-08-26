Falkland Tennis Club welcomes new coach Yvonne Blyth and launches exciting Junior Tennis Program
Starting on August 31, Yvonne will lead a 5-week block of junior tennis lessons tailored to children of all skill levels. The program is designed to be both fun and educational, providing young players with the opportunity to develop their skills in a supportive and engaging environment.
“Returning to Falkland Tennis Club as a coach is a full-circle moment for me,” said Yvonne Blyth. “I’m excited to share my love for the game and help young players reach their full potential, just like I was encouraged to do here.”
Junior Tennis Program Schedule:
Saturday Mornings:
- Blue (4-6 years): 9am - 9:30am
- Red (6-8 years): 9:30am - 10:15am
- Orange/Green (8-10 years): 10:15am - 11:15am
- Yellow (10-18 years): 11:15am - 12:15pm
Tuesday Evenings:
- Red (5-7 years): 3:30pm - 4:15pm
- Orange/Green (8-10 years): 4:15pm - 5:15pm
Enrollment is now open for this exciting program, with limited spots available. Parents are encouraged to sign up early to secure a place for their children. Lessons are designed to cater to beginners as well as more advanced players, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to grow and enjoy the sport.
As we welcome Yvonne to her new role, the club would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Colin and Janet for their outstanding dedication in volunteering and running Saturday morning tennis for so many years. Their commitment has been instrumental in keeping the spirit of tennis alive in our community, and we are deeply grateful for their contributions.
Falkland Tennis Club has been a cornerstone of the local community for many years, providing a welcoming environment for players of all ages and abilities. The addition of Yvonne Blyth as coach is part of the club’s ongoing commitment to fostering local talent and promoting a lifelong love of tennis.
For more information and to register for the junior tennis program, please visit: https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/FalklandLTC/Coaching or email Yvonne directly [email protected]
