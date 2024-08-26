Falkland Tennis Club welcomes new coach Yvonne Blyth and launches exciting Junior Tennis Program

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkland Tennis Club is thrilled to announce the appointment of Yvonne Blyth as our new tennis coach. Yvonne, who began her own tennis journey at Falkland Tennis Club, returns with a wealth of experience as a Level 3 coach, ready to inspire the next generation of tennis players in the local community.

Starting on August 31, Yvonne will lead a 5-week block of junior tennis lessons tailored to children of all skill levels. The program is designed to be both fun and educational, providing young players with the opportunity to develop their skills in a supportive and engaging environment.

“Returning to Falkland Tennis Club as a coach is a full-circle moment for me,” said Yvonne Blyth. “I’m excited to share my love for the game and help young players reach their full potential, just like I was encouraged to do here.”

Junior Tennis Program Schedule:

Colin and Janet welcomes Yvonne to the club with some of the junior players

Saturday Mornings:

Blue (4-6 years): 9am - 9:30am

Red (6-8 years): 9:30am - 10:15am

Orange/Green (8-10 years): 10:15am - 11:15am

Yellow (10-18 years): 11:15am - 12:15pm

Tuesday Evenings:

Red (5-7 years): 3:30pm - 4:15pm

Orange/Green (8-10 years): 4:15pm - 5:15pm

Enrollment is now open for this exciting program, with limited spots available. Parents are encouraged to sign up early to secure a place for their children. Lessons are designed to cater to beginners as well as more advanced players, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to grow and enjoy the sport.

As we welcome Yvonne to her new role, the club would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Colin and Janet for their outstanding dedication in volunteering and running Saturday morning tennis for so many years. Their commitment has been instrumental in keeping the spirit of tennis alive in our community, and we are deeply grateful for their contributions.

Falkland Tennis Club has been a cornerstone of the local community for many years, providing a welcoming environment for players of all ages and abilities. The addition of Yvonne Blyth as coach is part of the club’s ongoing commitment to fostering local talent and promoting a lifelong love of tennis.

For more information and to register for the junior tennis program, please visit: https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/FalklandLTC/Coaching or email Yvonne directly [email protected]