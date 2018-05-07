Falkland Trail Runners Chris and Bryan win parkruns

It was a busy bank holiday weekend for the Falkland Trail Runners who were participating in a variety events all over Great Britain and further afield.



On Saturday morning, the club were represented by 30 runners at nine different 5k parkruns including 19 at St Andrews, which was celebrating the sixth anniversary of the event. Skwerls were also in action at parkruns at Camperdown, Falkirk, Montrose, Perth, Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, Sale Water and Hogmoor Inclosure.

Bryan Innes was first finisher at Kirkcaldy as was Chris Russell, Glenrothes who was running for Leven Las Vegas at Dunfermline.

On Friday evening, Bryan Innes and Zoey Johnston were among almost 500 runners who contested the Scottish 5k road running championships along the Edinburgh waterfront at Silverknowes. In a high quality field Bryan finished 169th in 17m 30s with Zoey the 12th F40 in 20.43.

It was a busy weekend down in North Wales for FTR veteran duo Bill Duff and Alistair Reid, on Saturday they ran the Big Rock 5k Bear Run at Penmaenmawr with Bill finishing in 24m 12s with Alistair just behind in 25.15.

The following day the pair stepped up in distance to contest the Llangollen 10k Trail Race which Bill completed in 54m 51s and Alistair 58.21. Louise and Bryan Lessells,Martyn Neilson, Kim Gilbert and their dogs all took part in the two-day CaniX Fur Nations event at Glamis Castle.

Alison Marven was in Ayrshire where she ran the Troon 10k in 53m 06s.

A trio of Skwerls were in the Borders where they ran the Selkirk Trail Half Marathon, finishing times were Eric Natchman 3:04.22,Jeff Taylor 3:16.42 and Karen Spence 3:51.16.

Further afield Iain Donaldson completed the Prague Marathon in 4 hours 57 minutes 29 seconds.