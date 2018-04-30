Falkland Trail Runners: Russell and Martin win age group race

There was age category wins for Falkland Trail Runners duo Chris Russell and Tony Martin at the Normans Law Hill Race at Luthrie.

Glenrothes athlete Russell finished sixth overall behind winner Logan Rees,Fife AC and first in the over-40 category covering the 6.9k course in 32 minutes 46 seconds.

Martin claimed the over-60 title finishing 28th overall in 36m 41s. First female Skwerl home was Zoey Johnston in 74th place and ninth in the women’s category.

With it being a counting race in the club’s championship, there was a large turn out of FTR members, results were: 6 Chris Russell 32.46, 16 Dave Clark 35.42, 17 Bryan Innes 35.44, 27 & 2 MV50 Brian Cuikshank 36.39, 28 & 1 MV60 Tony Martin 36.41,52 Alex Jarrett 39.55, 69 Mike Murcoch 41.23, 72 Kevin Murray 41.41, 74 Zoey Johnston 41.48, 88 Tony Catlin 42.56, 125 Keith Bonthrone 45.53, 128 Lee Cessford 46.08,144 Russ Valentine 48.53, 145 Bill Duff 48.58, 157 Beccy Clark 51.10, 161 Bill Gillan 51.38, 171 Eric Nachman 54.38, 174 Tim Bennison 55.07, 175 Rosie Lee 55.16, 176 Annie Gibson 55.31, 179 John Lee 60.25, 182 Peter Rieu-Clarke 65.01. 185 Finished.

There was further category success in the Stirling Marathon which also incorporated the Scottish Championship with Nanette Heaney the first female in the 60-64 group covering the 26.2 miles in 3 hours 24 minutes 16 seconds.

Results for the other FTR members in the race were, Daniel Kershaw 3h 55m 17s,Catriona Skinner 4h 15m 09s,Andrea Cameron 4h 19m 51s, John Malone 4h 53m 13s. There was an excellent PB for Hailey Marshall in the Half Marathon finishing in 1 hour 34 minutes 53 seconds.

Jacqueline and Katie Crawford completed the course in 1:55.52 and 2:32.59 respectively.

There was also a category prize for Carole Mowbray in the gruelling 53 miles Highland Fling Ultra Trail Race finishing second in the female over-50 age group in 11 hours 2 minutes 6 seconds.

She wasn’t the first skwerl to finish, that honour went to Paul Hammond who crossed the finish line in Tyndrum in 10h 54m 44s. other FTR finishers were Suzie Harley 11:41 .42,Angela Taylor 11:54.32 PB, Laura Fleming 13.20, Tony Galagher 13:31. 17,Lynne Zabek 13.35.02. 673 runners completed the course.