Falkland Trail Runners: Tony Martin chalks up another win

Falkland Trail Runner Tony Martin continued his amazing run of success at the weekend.

The veteran extraordinaire chalked up yet another win in his own age category by leading home the over-65’s in the Rivington 10 miles Trail Race in Chorley, Lancashire.

Martin completed the extremely muddy and undulating course in one hour 16 minutes 57 seconds which also saw him place 16th overall from 312 finishers.

This success comes hard on the heels of Tony leaping to the top of the Great Britain rankings for over-65s in 5k parkruns with his time of 18m 32s recorded at St Andrews last month.

There was further category medal success for the club in the Kielder 50k Ultra race with Angela Taylor finishing runner up in the F50 age group completing the course based around the Kielder Water & Forest Park in 6 hours 03 minutes 54 seconds.

Angela was joined in the race by club mate Karen Spence who finished in 8 hours 14 minutes 09 seconds.

The Skwerls were well represented in the 52nd Round the Houses 10k in Grangemouth, finishing positions were 79 Bryan Innes, 211 Kevin Murray 42.58, 340 Kylie Smith 47.46, 371 Daniel Kershaw 48.39, 485 Derek Adamson 53.41, 529 Hennie Viksten 55.22, 530 Kevin Funnell 55.22, 635 Michelle Chisholm 63.25.

Bill Duff was a lone Skwerl among a field of 577 finishers in the Glenlivet 10k race. Set in the stunning landscape of iconic Glenlivet Estate in the Cairngorms National Park Bill completed the course in 58m 50s.

Further afield the Falkland clubs Tom Ashton contested the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris where he broke the 3 hours barrier for the first time. His time of 2 hours 57 minutes 22 seconds knocked five minutes off his PB set in 2015 in the Edinburgh marathon.