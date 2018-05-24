Falkland youths make history with crushing win

History was created at Scroggie Park on Sunday as Falkland’s Under 16 team produced an outstanding team performance to defeat Arbroath United by a record margin of 235 runs.

Captain Euan Sloan led the way magnificently with a 92 ball 139 which included 19 fours and 2 sixes. Euan featured in an opening 228 run partnership with Robbie Disborough who scored a patient 60 and reaching his maiden half century in the process.

After both departed in quick succession the innings’ momentum continued with Chris Westwood plundering a 13 ball 24 and then Cassius Haresign became the third player to score 50 with 62 not out off 35 balls. Calum Cook and Donavan Westwood also played their part in keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

The innings concluded on 332 for 4 after the allotted 40 overs and as well as many boundaries a key feature was the excellent running between the wickets.

Arbroath never recovered after losing a couple of early wickets both taken by Chris and wickets continued to fall at regular intervals throughout their innings.

Daniel Salmond scored an excellent 40 before being brilliantly caught by Chris off Cassius. Arbroath finally succumbed in the 23rd over at 97 all out.

Cassius was the pick of the bowlers and finished with the excellent figures of 4 for 18. Chris 2 for 18, Donavon 1 for 5, Freddie Disborough 1 for 2, Peter Matthews 1 for 1 and Oliver Brown 1 for 1 were the other wicket takers.