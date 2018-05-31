Fans rally round to help former Flyers star’s seriously ill child

A former Fife Flyers star is fundraising to get his family back home after his little boy fell seriously ill in Germany.

Matt Siddall’s young son, Jack, suffered suffered a cardiac arrest which led to some brain damage and is having to learn how to walk, eat and talk all over again.

The toddler took ill just after his first birthday, and the family are now stuck in Dresden, Germany, where Matt had bee playing ice hockey.

Friends have now launched a crowdfunding appeal to get Matt, his wife, Rena, and baby son back to Vancouver to continue his treatment.

Matt was part of Flyers’ first ever EIHL team in 2011.

He joined the team from Victoria Salmon Kings, and was appointed assistant to head coach Todd Dutiaume.

Matt played 26 games before moving to Europe where he has played in Italy, Austria and, latterly, Germany.

His family crisis began in March when his son took ill.

Shortly after being admitted to hospital, Jack went into respiratory and cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated. He was then moved into the ICU in Dresden and placed on a ventilator in an induced coma in order to heal.

His parents have been at his bedside ever since, and he has made good progress, but faces intensive rehab after the family is able to return to Vancouver – hopefully next momnth.

An appeal set up to help cover the costs of his rehabilitation has reached over $17,000 – close to its target of $25,000.

To donate go HERE Matt Siddall appeal