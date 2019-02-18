Fast improver Bex picks up group’s Caley Cup

Leven Las Vegas Running Club held their regular time trial race where members try to improve on their previous best times over a 1.8 mile course, with the Caley Cup being awarded to the biggest improver.

The winner of the cup on this occasion was LLV jog leader Bex Oakenfull who overcame the windy conditions to improve by almost one minute.

Also setting new best performances on the night were Lynsay Bell, Angela Wood, Kelly Nicolson, Tam Mayes and Donna Rodger.

On Sunday morning a team of Leven Las Vegas Running Club members took part in the annual Devilla Forest 15km and 5km races hosted by Carnegie Harriers. These are hugely popular events with over 700 runners making a circuit of Devilla Forest in west Fife, starting and finishing in the grounds of Tulliallan Police College near Kincardine.

First LLV to finish in the 15km event was Chris Russell who also picked up an age category prize. Chris was followed by Mark McLean, John Kay, Karen Richards, Douglas Clews and Annie Gibson. In the 5km race Bryan McLaren had a top 10 finish in an excellent time. Bryan was joined by Bex Oakenfull and Paula McLean.

At the local parkruns on Saturday morning there were new personal best times for Tam Mayes at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy and Bex Oakenfull and Bryan McLaren at Loch Leven.