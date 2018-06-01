Fastest growing sport in the UK arrives at Cupar

Elmwood Golf Course is set to offer a contemporary twist on the traditional sport at its new 18 hole footgolf facility.

The course, near Cupar, is currently celebrating its 20th year and thanks to the efforts of Scottish National footgolf champion, Matthew Morgan, visitors can also have a go at the fastest growing sport in the UK.

Matthew, of Cupar, is placed 12th in the footgolf world rankings and is vice-captain for the Scotland squad for the tri-nations this year.

He has travelled all over the world playing footgolf and his enthusiasm for the game is clear.

He said: “I began playing footgolf after seeing an advert online.

“I loved the sport so much I started to play competitively and it has all gone from there.

“I have been delighted by the amount of support I have had locally including from my local MP Stephen Gethins.

“I’m really looking forward to the launch tomorrow and delighted that one of the first players to tee off will be an 11-year-old celebrating his birthday. This is a sport that can be enjoyed by everyone at all levels, it can be played just for fun or competitively.

Area MP Stephen said: “Matthew has worked really hard on this project and it will be a real asset to people from across Fife and further afield.

“Well done to Elmwood Golf Course, owned by SRUC, for being on board. They have a great facility there and people will be able to play golf or footgolf, visit the driving range and have something to eat or drink in the restaurant. “Elmwood Golf Course has gone from strength to strength over the last 20 years and I was pleased to mark this with a motion in Parliament and it’s good to see they are also embracing the popularity of footgolf. I wish everyone well and hope the course helps attract many people to the area.”

Elmwood Golf Course manager Greg Kilgour said he welcomed the new footGolf course, saying it will complement the golf course, driving range and other facilities available.

“FootGolf is a great addition to our facilities here and it’s great for all ages and abilities. It has minimal impact on the golf course and with more visitors coming here we may get more taking up golf as well.”

The footgolf course will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 3pm - close.

For more information on how to play footgolf, please head to www.facebook.com/ElmwoodFootGolf