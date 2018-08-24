Fif Flyers ‘a good fit’ for Brett after NHL experience

Brett Bulmer joins a long list of players at Fife Flyers with an NHL stamp of approval on their CV.

A second round draft pick by Minnesota Wild, he figured in a handful of games across three separate seasons.

The club snapped him up on the back of some meaty stats and performances with Kelowna Rockets in the WHL where one observer said he ‘’dominated the major junior hockey league’’ with crunching numbers and some tasty big hits too – at 6-4 tall and 212 lbs he certainly has the stature to be an imposing player in the Fife Flyers line-up.

Across 178 regular season games, Bulmer deliver 65 goals, 86 assists and a solid 299 penalty minutes; raw data which saw him taken as a second round draft.

He made his NHL debut in a game against Columbus before being sent to Wild’s parent team, Houston Aeros and its minor league affiliate, Iowa Wild.

Season 2016-17 saw Bulmer ice briefly with Ingolstadt in Kirkcaldy’s German twin town, before a spell with Ilves Tampere in Finland and then a return home to North America with Florida Everblades last season where he delivered 42 points from 70 games.

He may have travelled several thousand miles to kit up with Flyers, but it is not entirely a step into the unknown as the dressing-room contains one of his old- team-mates in Evan Bloodoff.

They iced together in 2009-10 and 2010-11 –the klatter saw them both sit side by side in the club’s top seven scorers.

“I’d been looking at teams to come and play in Europe, and talked to a couple of guys who played here last year,’’ said Bulmer.

“They said it was a good spot - and it felt like a good fit for me, and a great opportunity. Knowing guys like Evan makes it easier.

“They help show you what it’s all about.’’

So far it has been a busy start to life in Fife with little time to explore further than the rink, but the training camp at Abertay University was a good opportunity to get to know his new team-mates.

“It looks like it’s a fun rink to play in, and the guys have told me the fans get loud! When that happens, it’s always good,” he said.