Fife AC set new high standards as they impress in Livingston

Saturday saw one of the most successful East District Cross Country Championships for Fife AC, with runners from the U13 to senior age groups claiming five individual and four team medals at the popular Livingston course.

In the senior women’s race, Fife AC athletes claimed the gold and silver medals in a highly competitive field.

Steph Pennycook, representing Edinburgh University on this occasion, took the title ahead of Annabel Simpson in second. Annabel was backed up by strong runs from Halina Rees in 12th, Helen Sharpe in 15th and Fiona Bracegirdle in 18th and together they took the senior women’s team prize for the first time in the club’s history.

After taking the Scottish short course cross country title in dominant style a few weeks ago, talented junior Ben Sandilands won the U15 boys race.

Ben edged out Alastair Marshall of Livingston AC and David Addison of Corstorphine AC to add another gold to his ever expanding medal collection.

Peter Scott narrowly missed out on bronze in 4th place but still still took home team gold along with team mates Ben and Owen Keddie in 21st.

Anna Hedley, who has been dominant over the domestic cross country scene for last year or so, was favourite to take the U15 girls title on the day.

And she didn’t dissappoint.

She did so in style, finishing a clear first ahead of Daisy Cumming of Dunfermline Track and Field AC and Sarah Coutts of Pitreavie AC.

It was a successful day for the Hedley family, with younger sister Isla Hedley claiming a fantastic bronze medal in the U13 girls race.

Isla in third, Isla Thoms in fifth and Ruby Methven in 10th we’re the clear winners of the U13 girls team prize, a whole 15 pound ahead of Falkirk Victoria Harriers in 2nd.

There was a further team gold in be U17 men’s race, with Robert Sparks running well to lead the team home in the silver medal position, Iain McWhinnie in 10th and Craig Morris in 17th.

For full results please see the Fife AC website.