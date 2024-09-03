Fife angler wins big cheque at inaugural loch style fly fishing championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glenrothes angler Derek Pozzi was a member of the four-strong Menteith Ospreys team which pocketed what is understood to be the biggest prize money in loch style fishing in Britain by winning the inaugural Greys Loch Style Fly Fishing Championship at the Lake of Menteith.

Peter Auchterlonie (Crieff), Ronnie Gilbert (Ayrshire), Martin McCafferty (Glasgow) and Pozzi, a three-time national champion, landed 89 fish for 195.14lb during the two-day event and they pocketed a shore of the £3,000 first prize in a total prize fund of £7,400 which was split between five teams.

Second were Balfron Piscatorials with 166lb 3oz and third Ospreys with 165lb 8oz.

A total of 948 fish were caught by the 68 anglers at the popular fishery with different methods including dry to the washing line with nymphs and buzzers on a floating line in changeable conditions.

Prize guys (left to right) Ronnie Gilbert, Derek Pozzi, Martin McCafferty and Peter Auchterlonie

It was bright on day one and flat calm and overcast on the second day with a little ripple, perfect for fishing, with The Cages among the best spots to fish.

The individual top rod was Greig Davie of Alba Cats with 64lb 13oz from 32 fish, 16 on each day, and he pocketed £1,500. Second was Auchterlonie on 58lb (15 fish on day one and 11 on day two) and third McCafferty on 57lb 7oz (ten on day one and 17 on day two), both members of the Menteith Ospreys.

Howard Croston, the 2019 world champion, was impressed with the methods used and so were many of the contestants from Ireland and England who commented on the fighting qualities of the fish which are famed at the lake.

And Welsh ace Hywel Morgan, who was seventh with 21 fish (nine on day one and 12 on day two) for 47lb 3oz said: “The Lake of Menteith did not disappoint, what a fantastic place. My smallest fish for four days was well over 3lb. The fishing was off the scale, the competition was fantastic and the crack was even better. Worth the 680 mile round trip.”