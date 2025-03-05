Artistic Swimming Clubs came from all over Scotland to take part. The total entries were over 60 – a big increase in entries compared to the last time the competition was run in 2023.

Maisie Gorman was the biggest surprise winner – beating a strong field of Grade 2 athletes to take gold in the figures event, after passing grade two only the week before the competition.

Holly Reid took a well-deserved gold in the Grade 1 routines, with her engaging swim to Abba’s Waterloo.

Hannah l’Anson’s artistic impression score carried her to a clear gold in the Grade 2 solo with her entertaining routine to Mark Ronson’s Uptown Funk. She added a silver to her haul in the Grade 2 figures.

The competition is currently the only one held in Scotland where masters can compete and Fife took both golds on offer as well as a silver. The masters who competed were a mix of former club athletes and swimmers who started learning artistic swimming as adults. Two of the athletes, Jen and Elly, were performing their first ever artistic swimming routines.

Jen Laffan, who’s been swimming artistic for just two years, took gold with her quirky sixties themed routine. Isabel Garcia Boylan was a close second, taking silver for her dramatic Flamenco routine. The audience cheered and clapped along to duet gold medal winners Monja Heron and Elly Knight as they did a Charleston-style routine to Eminem’s The Real Slim Shady.

Other Fife medal winners were: Olivia Mroczkiewicz with Silver in the Grade 2 solo; newcomers Rose Bertile and Alex Hunter took Silver in the beginners duet; and the team of Sacha, Heather, Lilly and Costanza took bronze in the novice team combination event with their popular Firework routine.

1 . Contributed Fife's team of Lilly, Sacha Costanza and Heather pick up bronze in their first competition Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Monja Heron and Elly Knight, pick up gold for their Real Slim Shady Charleston themed routine. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Maisie Gorman, gold in Novice Two figures Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Hannah l'Anson and Olivia Mroczkiewicz get gold and silver respectively in the Novice Two solos. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales