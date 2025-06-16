Fife Artistic Swimming Club bring home gold and silver at Scottish competition

Fife Artistic Swimming Club celebrated a successful day at the recent Scottish Artistic Swimming Club Championships which took place at Carnegie Leisure Centre, Dunfermline on Saturday, June 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife’s master (adult) swimmer, Isabel Garcia Boylan won gold and took home the Christine Margaret Houston Trophy for top master.

The senior team were pipped for gold in the blue ribbon combination team event by Clydebank by the tiniest of margins, in an exact reversal of last year’s result when Fife took the honours. Fife’s junior team came a very creditable fourth in the combination team just missing out on bronze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach Co-ordinator, Karen Forsyth said: “We’re so proud of all our athletes. They performed brilliantly swimming against athletes who were older and held higher grades.

Picture 3 Fife’s Senior Team pulling off one of their acrobatic moves

"Our choreographers once again produced entertaining routines that the swimmers enjoyed swimming and, judging by the cheers, the crowd also enjoyed."

Fife entered seven routines in total. The remaining routines were two solos and two duets. The soloists and duets did well in their events, where they were up against athletes many of whom were older and/or significantly more experienced.