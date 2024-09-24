Fife athletes do battle in Last Duel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy weekend of running for the Kirkcaldy Wizards and Fife Athletic Club began on Friday evening, with a mile relay around the Beveridge Park and the Fast N' Flat 5k in Linlithgow. On Sunday, Fife athletes competed in several events. This included the inaugural Kelpies Half Marathon, the Men's and Women's 10k events in Edinburgh, the East Neuk 10k and the Last Duel Trail Race.

Twenty four teams competed in the Friday series relay race. Ben Kinninmonth and Kevin Wallace finished as the first male team, with an excellent 13:19 time. There was a well earned second placed finish for Scott McClung and Jamie Greig, with a superb 13:38. Glenn Barclay and Ryan Lafferty were the third male team, with a time of 13:51.

Rory and Jake Sandilands finished as the first family and 4th overall, with a combined time of 15:43. Paul Harkins Senior and Junior made a fantastic father and son team, finishing as the second family and 5th overall, with a time of 16:18.

Carly Conners and Marcas MacFarlane finished as the first mixed team, with a time of 17:00. Kirkcaldy Wizards Laure Bennett and brother Aaron Bennett of PH Racing Club, were the second mixed team, achieving a time of 17:22. Richard and Lucy Ward were the third mixed team, in a time of 17:22.

Kirkcaldy Wizards athletes who competed in the Kelpies Half Marathon

Junior athletes Lucas Lafferty and Charles Sutherland-Baird produced an outstanding performance, to finish as the first junior team, in a time of 17:41. Lorna Hay and Eleanor Murray were the first female tean, with a time of 19:26.

Andy and Finn Harley made another dynamic father and son duo, finishing as the third family, with a superb time of 20:09. Sandra Pirie and Isobel Louden were the second female team in 25:05 and Sarah Mathieson and Vicki Hutchison were the third female team in 25:31.

Four Fife AC athletes competed in the Flat N' Fast 5k, organised by Stride Athletics. Lewis Rodgers achieved a blistering time of 14:34, to finish 14th overall. Jenny Selman produced an excellent run, to power her way to a time of 16:35. Katie Sandilands was fleet footed and in fine form, to achieve a time of 18:07. There was also a strong performance by Jennifer Cruickshanks, who achieved a time of 19:42.

The 5.7 mile Last Duel trail race, which derives its name from being the location of the last pistol duel in Scotland, took place in Cardenden on Sunday morning. This proved to be a popular event, with thirty four athletes, representing either Kirkcaldy Wizards or Fife AC competing.

Jimmy McIntyre and Alison Sutherland, first male and female Wizards at the Last Duel race

Katie Sandilands scooped the first female prize, with a speedy 42:45 time. Second female was achieved by Shannan Brown, who crossed the finish line in a magnificent 45:25 time.

Jimmy McIntyre earned a shield for being the first male Wizard. McIntyre finished 8th overall, with a superb 43:53 time. There were strong performances by Fife AC trio Stephen Dickson (44:01), Hendrik van Rensburg (44:28) and Andy Harley (45:35). Wizard Craig Stokes put his ultra running experience to great use, achieving a time of 45:49.

Alison Sutherland was awarded a shield for being fastest Wizard female runner. Sutherland also finished as the third female overall, with a superb time of 45:55. There were strong performances by Wizard Simon Jeynes (47:00) and the father and son team of Jake (48:51) and Rory (48:52) Sandilands, closely followed by another Fife AC duo of John (48:53) and Vincent (48:54) MacPherson. In a battle between club mates, Andrew Ritchie (49:03) narrowly edged out Ryan Campbell-Hodge (49:31). Fife AC's Christian Harding (49:36) was in hot pursuit of both

Wizards Greg Wilson (50:03) and Vikki Laing (51:50) ran superb races. There were also strong runs achieved by ladies Zoey Johnston (53:59) and Fiona Mosley (56:07). Heather Finlayson achieved a fantastic time of 56:34. Andy Ballantyne and Ross Walker (59:18) crossed the finish line in tandem, closely followed by Lara Brown (59:24) and David Shepherd (59:25). Jack Dryburgh achieved a superb time of 59:48.

Wizards Anna Borkowska-Kotowicz & Kasia Szafarz at the East Neuk 10k

There was also a strong showing for Alan Wise (61:17). Craig Thomson (63:20) and Carol Batey (64:14) produced a resilient performances. Ian Watters (65:51) finished as the first male 70.

Ross and Audrey Campbell ran together (67:15). Ian Simmons (69:24) returned to running after an injury lay off,. Sharron Wilson and Eric Stenhouse (79:58) showed the value of team work by running together. Sarah Mathieson (80:09) showed great determination to complete her race. Finally regular running companions Sandra Pirie and Isobel Louden (80:56) completed the race together.

Six Wizards and one Fife AC athlete competed in the inaugural Kelpies Half Marathon in Falkirk. Fife AC athlete David Jess achieved a half marathon PB of 1:42:04. Cheryl Peebles (2:08:47) produced a strong display. Marion McClung (2:20:19) dug deep to complete the race. McClung was joined by the husband and wife team of Allan and Selina Skivington. In Allan's second half marathon, the couple crossed the finish line together in 2:20:24. Dougie Smart (2:37:00) showed resilience and determination to complete the distance.

A strong field of Fife AC and Kirkcaldy Wizards athletes competed in the 2024 Men's and Women's 10k in Edinburgh. Participants enjoy a fast downhill start from the Royal Mile, before climbing back up the Grassmarket and finishing at Murrayfield Stadium.

Fife AC's Carter Taylor, earned a podium position in the Men's 10k, finishing third with an excellent 33:08 time. Fife AC's Jack Bathgate enjoyed a fantastic run, achieving a time of 40:52. John Kinninmonth completed the race in a superb time of 45:05. There were strong runs produced by Wizards duo Kevin McNab (51:52) and Valerie Symon. Nicky Sutherland (52:38) was in sparkling form. Chris Payne (55:13) enjoyed a successful run Nicky McGregor (55:43) achieved a landmark 10k PB. There was a superb showing by Kerry McGregor, who dipped under the hour mark (59:35). There were resilient runs produced by Neil Stirling (60:11) and Sandy Bell (60:16).

In the Women's 10k, Fife AC youngster Nellie Luxford produced an excellent run to win the event. Luxford powered her way across the finish line in a jet heeled time of 37:35. Eleanor Johnston finished as the event's first female 70, with a superb time of 55:35.

Heather Watson (57:48) produced a powerful run. TLynn Godsell (60:18) achieved a magnificent PB time. It was also a good day at the office for Susan Thores (61:25) Dawn Cameron (62:30) ran strongly to complete her race. Shona Turner (67:13) enjoyed a day out to the capital with daughters Mollie and Cara. Her time was almost as eyecatching as their sunglasses! Jacqueline Cairns (69:51) showed outstanding resilience to complete the event in under 70 minutes. Jennifer Hodgson (76:31) also displayed admirable grit and determination

Seven Fife AC athletes and two Wizards competed in the East Neuk 10k, hosted by the Anster Haddies. Lewis Rodgers was victorious. finishing in first place, with a blistering 31:08 time. James Hall earned a ninth place ranking, with a fantastic 38:33 time.

Fife AC athlete Ailsa Cruickshanks earned a position on the podium. Cruickshanks was third female in a swift time of 40:21. Sister Jennifer Cruickshanks was also in flying form, achieving a time of 42:25.

David Place finished as the third male 60, in a time of 46:14. Wizard Kasia Szafarz was ranked as the third female 40, with a majestic 46:17 time. Margaret Martin was the fastest female 60, with a brilliant 47:32 time. There was also a gallant display by Fife AC's Simon Fox (48:09). Finally, the fast improving Wizard Anna Borkowska-Kotowicz made an important stride forward, completing the race in 1:11:26.