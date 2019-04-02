Fife athletes make their mark

One month on from claiming the silver medal at the Scottish Cross Country Championships, St Andrews University student Kevin Wood won the Alloa Half Marathon by a significant margin.

In what was his debut over the longer distance, Kevin ran an impressive time of 68.23 and was nearly two minutes clear of Michael Wright of Central AC.

Jen Cruickshanks, who is in training for the London Marathon later this month, was the first Fife AC woman home in a personal best of 85.31.

Top Fife AC results were as follows:

15 Rory Scott 74.57

19 Russell Hall 75.36

53 Simon Anetts 81.46

56 Kevin Wallace 82.16

59 Paul Webb 82.54

99 Rhona Van Rensburg 86.35

104 Hendrik Van Rensburg 86.44

105 Gordon Lawson 86.51

152 Calum Harvie 89.16

263 Hilary Lalande 94.57

297 Keren McPherson 96.05

There was further success for the club at the 57th Tom Scott Memorial Race, which incorporated the Scottish 10 Mile Road Championships, at Strathclyde Country Park.

Derek Rae, who has just returned from a spell of warm weather training in Tenerife in the run up to the London Marathon, placed sixth in a personal best of 51.52.

With personal best runs from Alistair Gudgin in 12th in 54.12 and Akira O’Connor in 51st in 60.03, the club’s men claimed team bronze.

Annabel Simpson was first Fife AC woman in 8th in 61.07.

With the club’s Jen Spence in 11th in a big personal best of 63.21 and Amie Watt in 19th in 68.00, the club’s women claimed team team silver.

Three Fife AC runners also competed in the John Muir Way 50km ultra-marathon from Port Seton to Dunbar in East Lothian.

Heather Anderson had a brilliant run, securing the silver medal and finishing under the previous course record in 3.58.09.

Lindsay Wilson ran 4.56.41 while Stewart Dillon ran 5.13.58.

A Fife AC spokesman added: “Huge congratulations to Struan Bennett and Anna Hedley, who have both been selected to represent Scotland at the London Mini Marathon on 29 April.

“Congratulations to both athletes and their coaches on their selection for such a prestigious event.”