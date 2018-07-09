Fife athletes make their mark in Grangemouth

Fife AC returned home from the Scottish Relay Championships in Grangemouth with two fantastic 4 x 100m relay medals.

The club’s U15 girls team of Emily Stratton, Erin Cunningham, Ama Afrifa and Layla Zuill won gold while the U17 boys team of Scott Christie, Cameron Marshall, Nana Akuoko and Jamie Red won silver.

A club spokesman said: “Congratulations to the athletes, their families and their coaches on a brilliant achievement.”

Earlier in the week, Owen Miller broke through the four minute barrier for 1500 metres for the first time at the Scottish Athletics Open Graded Meet in Grangemouth.

The T20 middle distance athlete, who had a previous best of 4.02.63, recorded a superb personal best of 3:57.35 to win the A race by nearly five seconds.

In the same race, U17 twins Iain and Gavin McWhinnie ran personal bests of 4.17.54 and 4.19.61 respectively.

U17 Owen Keddie won the B race in a personal best of 4.30.63.