She will play in events worldwide this season, with the LPGA Tour schedule hosting events across North America, Asia and Europe.

Gemma will carry the Scotscraig branding on her bag and clothing in her upcoming tournaments worldwide.

Gemma recently claimed her maiden LPGA Tour win with a brilliant four-shot victory at the TOTO Japan Classic and is now looking forward to representing Scotscraig next season.

Gemma Dryburgh (Pic: Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

As the first Scot to win on the LPGA Tour for over a decade, she is a role model to aspiring golfers at Scotscraig and across Scotland. Gemma's dedication to the game and her skill and passion will significantly benefit the Club.

Gemma said: "I am delighted to join Scotscraig Golf Club as an international ambassador and tour professional. I am proud to represent the club and its members on the world stage, and I look forward to helping grow Scotscraig's reach and reputation both in Scotland and beyond."Announcing the appoiontment, Liam Greasley, general manager, said: "Gemma is an amazingly talented player with a bright futureahead of her, and we are very excited that she will be representing the club at tournaments worldwide.”

