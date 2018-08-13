Fife Flyers add AHL defenceman Rick Pinkston to roster

Fife Flyers have added AHL defenceman, Rick Pinkston, to the blue line for the 2018-19 ice hockey season.

The 27-year old American skater is a former college team-mate of Charlie Mosey, one of the stand-out players in the Gardiner Conference winning side last season.

Pinkston joins Flyers from ECHL outfit Atlanta Gladiators where he iced in 41 games.

He also had 17 appearances with the Norfolk Admirals, and three in the AHL with Milwaukee Admirals.

In 2016-17 he iced in the same Manchester Monarchs team as former Fife import Peter Le Blanc.

Pinkston, who hails from Trenton, Michigan, is a Dartmouth College alumni – Mosey and former winger Matt Reber were graduates their too – who turned pro in 2014-15, moving into the AHL with Springfield Falcons and San Jose Barracuda, before settling with Texas-side Allen Americans in the ECHL.

In total he has iced in 35 AHL,and 150 ECHL games, and stats of six goals and 36 assists point to a stay a home defenceman, but one who brings a lot to the roster.

Jeff Hutchins, assistant coach, said: “Rick is a solid all round d-man.

“He is responsible in the D-zone and has the ability to jump up in the rush when required.

“All the references that have come back have been positive and we feel that we’ve brought in a good character guy in the room.

“He comes to us as someone who has won championships and we will be looking for him to bring that winning mentality and experience to Fife.”.

With some of the players now in town and others due to arrive next week, it promises to be a busy time for Fife who still have several signings to unveil.

Pinkston is the second new blueliner to be unveiled this summer with Scott Aarssen joining from Sheffield Steelers.

The club has still to name its other key defenceman who will ice alongside Chris Wands – the only home based player confirmed so far – and James Isaacs, who has been used more a forward in recent campaigns.

Flyers’ opening pre-season game is against Manitoba Bisons in Kirkcaldy on Thursday, August 23, followed by matches against Danish side Aalborg Pirates on Saturday 25th and Odense Bulldogs on the 26th.