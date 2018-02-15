Fife Flyers add Dan Correale to line-up for conference push

Fife Flyers have added left-winger Dan Correale to the line-up for this weekend’s bbig push to land the conference title.

The club is on the cusp of its first ever EIHL era silverware, but faces a tough three-game weekend.

Correale (26) goes straight into the line-up to take on Braehead Clan on Friday night ahead of his home debut against Dundee Stars on Saturday – the first of back to back games against the Taysiders.

His signing comes as the club is stretched by injuries to team leader, Russ Moyer, and powerhouse forward Evan Bloodoff, with recent addition Brady Ramsay back home in Canada after the briefest of stays in Kirkcaldy with no indication of any return soon.

Correale, from Kamloops, British Columbia, signed from Finnish outfit IPK who he only joined in January.

The forward opted to leave North America in his second season with ECHL outfit, Kansas City Mavericks.

He was just one game shy of 100 appearances in the league after playing four seasons with the University of Hampshire in the NCAA.

Flyers were keen to bolster the bench with an extra body ahead of this weekend’s triple header, and Todd Dutiaume, head coach, was delighted to seal a deal to bring Correale to Kirkcaldy.

He said “It was important that we got someone in quickly in order to help the team at this time of the season as our schedule really picks up.

“Dan not only comes with good references, but he fits the type of player that we have brought into the club this season.

‘‘His work ethic and speed on the ice will make him a hit with the fans and he is more than capable of putting up numbers offensively.

“With the uncertainty around Brady Ramsay, we are pleased to be able to bring Dan in quickly, initially on a temporary basis, and he will make his debut this weekend.”

Correale will make his debut as Moyer returns to light skating, but the influential defenceman is still listed as day to day.

The new signing, who has arrived in the Kingdom, will have the briefest of introductions before hitting the ice on Friday.

He said: “I have heard only good things from everyone I have spoken to about the organisation and am excited to be here.

“All the guys seem great and the vibes around the rink seem great amongst the team. I am really looking forward to getting things going.”

Flyers have set a hot pace in the Scottish conference, and could claim the title this weekend..

It all hinges on Friday’s game at Brae head .

If they can claim a regulation win, they would require three more points from the Dundee games to wrap up their first conference title.

An overtime win in Braehead would still allow Flyers to seal the championship at Dundee Ice Arena on Sunday, providing they take the full six points from the weekend.