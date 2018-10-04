Fife Flyers at 80: What are your greatest memories?

Fife Flyers have served up many great hockey nights across the decades.

From championship victories to epic comebacks, they have thrilled generations of fans, and created memories that have lasted a lifetime.

To celebrate Flyers’ landmark anniversary we want to know YOUR greatest games and memorable moments.

Which match night stands out for you?

Or, is there a goal, a fight, a moment of drama or a night when the fans lifted the roof off the building that burns brightest in your memory?

We want to capture your memories as part of our anniversary coverage which begins this week with the re-telling of how the club, and the rink, were launched at a time when the world stood on the cusp of war.

Thousands of matches have taken place across the last eight decades - and during that time Flyers have played the very best.

Our anniversary memories are open to all fans, past and present, and, if you have any pictures, we’d love to see them!

To take part, simply send your memories to ffpsport@fifetoday.co.uk.

We look forward to hearing from you!