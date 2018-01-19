Fife Flyers bring Claret Jug to ice rink

Golf’s most iconic trophy, the Claret Jug, will make its debut at Fife Ice Arena this weekend.

The iconic silverware will be centre stage as Fife Flyers take on Dundee Stars on Saturday – with a special on-ice game of extreme putting which could see fans winning VIP passes to the 147th Open in Carnoustie this summer.

The trophy will be on display in the Fife Lounge where fans can have their picture taken with it.

Four lucky supporters will also compete on the ice to win hospitality in the Champions Club on the day of the final practice round of the summer’s competition.

Carol Johnstone, commercial manager, said: “The Claret Jug is one of world’s iconic sports trophies, and we are delighted to bring it to Fife – the home of golf.

“We have a few golfers among our team and they will be just as thrilled as the fans to get a chance to see a trophy held by some of the greatest golfers in the world.

Pic: R&A

“Ice hockey, like golf, has a rich history in Fife – Fife Flyers celebrate our 80th anniversary next season, so to bring both sports together is a very special moment.

“I’m sure our fans will flock to see the Claret Jug, and we hope they are successful in our extreme putting challenge to win tickets to the 147th Open in Carnoustie.”