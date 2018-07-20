Fife Flyers bring former Clan defenceman Aarssen to Fife

Fife Flyers have made the first moves to building a new look defence with the signing of Scott Aarssen.

The experienced defenceman is no stranger to the EIHL having iced with Sheffield Steelers last season, and, before that, rivals Braehead Clan.

Aarssen (30) brings a wealth of experience to the dressing-room and will be a key figure as the club looks to step up its defensive strength from last season.

With the top-line forwards already secured, he is the first blue liner to be announced this summer.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, was delighted to land his signature.

He said: “We have always admired his style of play and after speaking to him in the summer, we were keen to add him to the roster.

“He is an experienced player who knows the league well, and he will be an asset both on and off the ice.”

“Scott will fit in well with the team we are building – it’s great to have him on board.”

Aarssen came out of the London Knights junior system in Ontario, and he first made to the move to Europe after three seasons playing hockey at university to lace up with Dornbirner EC in Austria in 21012-13, but the UK has been his playing base since then.

He completed four seasons with Braehead – now re-branded the Glasgow Clan – before joining Paul Thomson’s Steelers last season.

And having experienced the intensity of playing against Fife, he’s now looking forward to enjoying the home support.

“My family and I are extremely happy to be heading to Kirkcaldy.

“Everyone I spoke to had nothing but great things to say about the organisation and the town.

“Having been in the league for a while now, I know all about the fans & the incredible atmosphere in Fife. I look forward to playing in front of them and receiving cheers instead of jeers!”