Fife Flyers coach managing emotions as team looks to rebuild confidence

Fife Flyers head coach Todd Dutiaume hopes his team has regained some confidence after ending a six-game losing streak with Sunday’s overtime win over Manchester Storm.

Flyers made a quick overnight recovery from Saturday’s lacklustre 8-3 defeat to Cardiff Devils, a game which saw the team booed on home ice, and Dutiaume admitted he had to pick his players up.

“I’ve had to manage teams emotions in the past,” he said. “I had to do manage last year’s team’s emotions for the first two months, so it’s no different.

“It’s just making sure you know the pyschological make-up of your team.

“I’m of the opinion it’s a confidence thing.

“All we’re focusing on is finding ways to make sure we play good competitive hockey for 60 minutes, and we know in this dressing room that we’ve done that.

“Regardless of results, if we put in the performances we’re capable of, we’ll be in a good position come the end of the season.”

Flyers will now look to rediscover winning form on home ice when Coventry Blaze visit Fife Ice Arena this Saturday.

Then it’s the long bus trip south on Sunday to face a bottom of the table Milton Keynes Lightning side who have had a recent resurgence.