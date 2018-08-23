Fife Flyers’ coach pays tribute to departing players

Todd Dutiaume has paid tribute to the local players who have departed Fife Flyers’ ranks.

Things gets underway on Thursday with the opening pre-season game against Manitoba Bison, when Flyers will unveil a new look roster of home based skaters.

Tommy Muir, Fife Flyers (Pic: Steve Gunn)

It means the end of the road for forward Josh Scoon and defenceman, Tommy Muir, two of the Kirkcaldy based players who were part of the club’s first EIHL team in 2011 and who have been ever present across the past seven seasons.

Only defenceman Chris Wands remains from that original grouping which also included Jamie Wilson, Stephen Gunn, Andy Samuel, Kyle Horne and Steven McAlpine.

Flyers are set to ice a new roster of Brits including new signings Bari McKenzie and Jordan Buesa, and Kirkcaldy-trained juniors Chad Smith, Reece Cochrane, and Caly Robertson.

Dutiaume said: “I have to give huge kudos to the guys who came before them.

“Sometimes they were not in the limelight, but if it wasn’t for them then we would not be standing where we are today.

“This team was put together in this league to let them play. Sometimes people need to recognise that the reason my boss and his family became involved in the first place was to allow local kids to play for their local team.

“But, every year the league has increased import numbers and its competitiveness, to the point we found they were not getting that much ice time.

“That is really tough when you are also dealing with colleagues – guys you have known since their young days.

“At some point, things were going to change, and it happens to be this season.

“I am really glad that, although they didn’t get the ice time they wanted and I wanted them to get, they were still a big part of the Conference winning team.’’