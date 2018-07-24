Fife Flyers confirm Chris Wands’ return for 15th season

Chris Wands is the first of Fife Flyers home based players to confirm their return for the new ice hockey season.

The ever-dependable defenceman will lace up for his 15th season in pro hockey when the action gets underway in August.

Wands hass been part of the Fife set up since 2004-05, stepping in at the very tail-end of the club’s BNL days before getting his opportunity when they dropped back to the Northern League.

He has been an ever present since then, icing throughout Flyers’ EIHL campaigns, and demonstrating he can step up when given the opportunity.

Jeff Hutchins, assistant coach, said: “Chris has been steadily becoming more reliable year after year and we are going to look to him again to earn more minutes and provide depth.’’

Hutchins paid tribute to the Kirkcaldy skater for stepping up his game.

“He’s a pleasure to work with and continues to work hard, getting better each and every day. He works hard season after season, is reliable and well liked in the room.