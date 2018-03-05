Fife Flyers face six games in nine days as Caps match rescheduled

Fife Flyers are facing a fixture pile-up as the league season comes to an end.

Their injury hit squad has to play 12 games inside 22 days in March before focussing on the play-off quarter-finals which hold the key to them making the finals weekend in Nottingham.

Flyers have confirmed the postponed game against Edinburgh Capitals will go ahead at Fife Ice Arena tomorrow (Tuesday) with a 7.30 pm face-off.

That means the club will face a punishing schedule of six games in just nine days.

The derby was cancelled last Wednesday as Fife was hit by the winter storms following a first ever Red Alert weather warning issued by the Met Office.

It will be the first of two games between the sides in a matter of days as they also play in Edinburgh on Sunday evening.

Flyers go into the game with a worrying injury list which has sidelined several key players including forwards Evan Bloodoff and Dannick Gauthier, and defenceman Ian Young.

They suffered back to back defeats at the weekend and will be anxious to get back to winning ways and maintain their dominance of Caps this season.

While a play-off berth is secured, Fife are still pushing for their best ever league finish with a possible top three slot within their grasp.

Ticket details for Tuesday’s game online here: Fife Flyers