Fife Flyers’ fans in clamour for finals tickets

Fife Flyers’ fans are facing a ticket scramble to see their team at ice hockey’s British championship finals this weekend.

Hundreds were already booked to go to Nottingham for the showcase finale, but the team’s stunning comeback victory on Sunday, which secured a place in the semi-finals, has sparked a huge wave of interest.

The event is close to an 8000 sell-out with fans from all Elite League teams converging on the National Ice Arena, and message boards and social media are buzzing with calls for tickets going spare.

Flyers’ official supporters club has over 300 fans booked and ready to roll at 9.30 a.m. on Friday morning – and that was before the team qualified on Sunday.

Now they too are being swamped with inquiries for any last-minute availability to see the team take on Cardiff Devils in Saturday lunch-time’s first semi-final with hopes high of a place in Sunday’s final.

‘’There are literally hundreds of fans looking for tickets since we won in Manchester,’’ said a spokesman.

The convoy of buses will leave the rink on Friday morning, giving the fans a night to party in Nottingham before flocking to the arena for the final weekend of hockey in the 2018-18 season.

And the build-up buzz continued this morning with the news that Russ Moyer, team captain, had been named the Elite League’s Player of the Week.

The 35-year-old played a big part as the Kirkcaldy side produced one of its greatest comebacks to seal a place in the finals.

He said: “I’m quite surprised, but it’s nice to be recognised. With the amount of effort everyone put in at the weekend, I wouldn’t have been in consideration so it’s the culmination of a great weekend.

“It was a brilliant result and a crazy 24 hours of ups and downs.

Flyers assistant coach Jeff Hutchins hailed the contribution of Moyer.

‘’He has been a mainstay of our team in the last couple of seasons and he was a player who led by example over the weekend,’’ he said.

“While we’ve had a younger team than previous seasons, Russ gives us the experience in the defensive zones to help balance that.

“He played a key role in turning a losing position into a winning one and his positivity was huge for us in a big weekend.”