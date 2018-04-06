Fife Flyers’ fans on road to Nottingham

Ice hockey fans are on the road to Nottingham for the British championship finals weekend.

The journey south began around 9.00 am for Fife Flyers fans who are heading south to back their team.

Flyers’ qualification in such dramatic style last weekend sparked a huge ticket scramble.

And they will gather rinkside for tomorrow’s first semi-final against Cardiff Devils which faces off at 1.00 pm

The event is an 8000 sell-out with fans from all Elite League teams converging on the National Ice Arena.

Flyers’ official supporters club has over 300 fans booked and travelling today by bus, train and car – with many more making the journey independently.